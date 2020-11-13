UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goorjian Returns As Aussie Olympic Basketball Coach

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Goorjian returns as Aussie Olympic basketball coach

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :American veteran Brian Goorjian, who led Australia's basketball team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, was Friday appointed to coach the Boomers at the Tokyo Games next year.

His confirmation follows former Philadelphia 76ers' coach Brett Brown quitting the role last month, throwing preparations into turmoil ahead of an Olympics where Australia has high hopes of a maiden gold medal.

"Australia is very fortunate to have such a talented group of athletes at this time," said Goorjian, 67, a six-time Australian NBL championship winning coach.

"There is certainly a feeling of unfinished business, so there is a strong commitment from these players to participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

" Highly regarded for his determination in getting the best from his teams, Goorjian has previously worked closely with senior Australian players Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills and Joe Ingles.

After leading Australia at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they finished ninth and seventh respectively, he spent two years with the Japanese national side then 11 years in Chinese basketball, making him the longest serving foreign coach there to date.

"Brian's success as a coach both domestically and internationally, plus his experience on the Olympic stage made him a standout candidate for this prestigious role," said Basketball Australia chief Jerril Rechter.

Related Topics

Australia Business China Beijing Athens Tokyo Philadelphia Gold Olympics From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

9 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

9 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

8 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

8 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.