Goretzka Winner Puts Bayern Within One Victory Of Bundesliga Title

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Goretzka winner puts Bayern within one victory of Bundesliga title

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich moved to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title as a late Leon Goretzka goal sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead before Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, but Goretzka netted his third goal in five games with four minutes remaining.

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win in all competitions to re-establish their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with three matches left.

Victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as German champions in Hansi Flick's first season in charge.

Second-placed Dortmund had earlier trimmed Bayern's lead to four points when Erling Braut Haaland's late header grabbed a dramatic 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

