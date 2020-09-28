UrduPoint.com
Gorilla Attacks Zookeeper In Spain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Madrid, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A gorilla mauled a 46-year-old zookeeper in Spanish capital Madrid on Sunday, leaving her in serious condition with two broken arms and chest and head injuries, the zoo and emergency services said.

The woman was carrying out routine cleaning and morning feeding tasks when she was attacked by Malabo, a 29-year-old male gorilla, in an interior enclosure, Madrid Zoo said in a statement.

"The zoo team managed to separate the animal from her and later, a veterinary team anaesthetised it with a tranquiliser dart," the statement added.

"The animal was taken to its pen where it is calm." Police and the zoo said they were investigating how the gorilla was able to enter the enclosure, which is protected with a triple door.

The woman, who has 19 years" experience working at the zoo, was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to hospital where she is in serious condition, local emergency services said in a tweet.

The zoo said Malabo was raised by keepers since birth and is normally "close to his caregivers".

