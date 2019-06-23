UrduPoint.com
Government Candidate Ghazouani Declares Himself Victor In Mauritania Vote

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Government candidate Ghazouani declares himself victor in Mauritania vote

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has declared himself the winner of the first round of Mauritania's presidential election.

The 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service made the claim in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and journalists.

An election commission source said Ghazouani had won 50.56 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the votes had been counted.

