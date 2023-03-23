UrduPoint.com

Government Workers Get 100% Pay Raise In Zimbabwe

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Government workers get 100% pay raise in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Zimbabwean government has given massive salary increases to its employees over the last few weeks, but workers say it is still not enough to meet their needs in the wake of hyperinflation.

On Tuesday, the government granted a 100% salary raise to its employees.

Earlier this month, the government awarded a 400% pay raise to police and soldiers.

A soldier previously earned 170,000 Zimbabwean dollars, an equivalent of $184 at the official exchange rate.

Before the raise, police officers earned 133,000 Zimbabwean dollars, an equivalent of $144 at the official exchange rate.

Teachers who used to earn about 39,000 Zimbabwean Dollars ($84) would now earn double that amount.

The reviewed salaries will however be paid in local Currency.

In a letter addressed to the southern African country's Public Service Commission, the Finance Ministry's Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said COVID-19 allowances have been reviewed upwards from $200 to $250 for all government workers.

"The approved framework for remuneration reviews takes into account the requirement to continuously enhance the general welfare of public employees while attempting to stay within the budget and respecting the general rule of maintaining wage bills at sustainable levels so as not to compete with other expenditures," said Guvamatanga.

But trade union organizations such as the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) denounced the pay raise as ridiculous.

"A big lesson to all our colleagues in labor is that our employer has no respect for workers' side. Teachers remain incapacitated," said Obert Masaraure, president of the ARTUZ.

In a tweet, ARTUZ said: "The calculation is that the total of the new salary is less than 400 USD which is below the standard cost of living and the basic needs all together. So, it is nothing. The favorable amount for the teachers is $1,260."Zimbabwe's consumer price inflation eased to 92.3% percent year-on-year in February 2023, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Budget George Price Zimbabwe United States Dollars February All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

1 hour ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.