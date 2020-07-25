UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governments Losing Support For Their Handling Of COVID-19: Survey

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Governments losing support for their handling of COVID-19: survey

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Governments are fast losing support for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak from a public that widely believes death and infection figures to be higher than statistics show, a survey of six countries revealed Saturday.

Support for the Federal government of the United States, the country with the most reported infections and deaths, dropped by four percentage points from mid-June, with 44 percent of respondents declaring themselves dissatisfied, said a report by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group.

In Britain, just over a third of respondents approved of their government's actions, a three-point decline in one month, according to the report, based on an opinion poll conducted over five days in mid-July.

It also included France, Sweden, Japan and Germany.

"In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling," the report said.

The notable exception was France, where approval rose by six percentage points, yielding a dissatisfaction rate of 41 percent.

France, which has the world's seventh-highest COVID-19 toll, has all but emerged from lockdown but has seen infections increase in recent days, prompting the government to order face masks in all enclosed public spaces.

In Sweden, which took a controversial soft approach to lockdown and has a higher toll than its neighbours, the prime minister's approval rating has shrunk from a positive seven percent to a neutral zero, the poll found.

- 'Resigned' - People who participated in the survey -- 1,000 per country polled -- generally believed the coronavirus to be more widespread, and more deadly, than official figures show.

"Despite relatively low incidence rates compared to earlier in the pandemic in most countries (with the exception of the US), people significantly overestimate the spread and fatality rate of the disease," Kekst CNC said.

In Sweden and Britain, the public believed that six or seven percent of people have died from the coronavirus, about 100 times the reported rate.

In the United States, respondents estimated that almost a tenth of the population had died of the virus, more than 200 times the real toll, while Germans thought their tally was 300 times higher than what has been reported.

Such views, said the report, "will be impacting consumer behaviour and wider attitudes -- business leaders and governments will need to be conscious of this as they move to restart economies and transition into living with coronavirus for the medium to longer term." The poll also revealed that fear of a second outbreak wave is growing, and that an ever larger number of people believe the impacts will last for more than a year.

People "are becoming resigned to living with coronavirus for the forseeable future, and looking to leaders and business to pave the way forward," the report said.

They are also increasingly likely to prioritise limiting the spread of the virus even if the economy suffers.

"In the US, 54 percent want the government to prioritise limiting the spread of the virus over protecting the economy," it said.

The poll found that mask-wearing was generally popular, except in Sweden, where only about 15 percent of people sport a face-covering in public.

Even in the United States, where mask-wearing has become a politically polarising issue, 63 percent of respondents said they were in favour.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business France Died Germany Japan United States Sweden National University All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

12 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.