Governor Cuomo to be questioned over sexual misconduct allegations: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to be questioned this weekend as part of the New York state attorney general's probe of sexual misconduct allegations against him, news reports said Thursday.

Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday in the state capital Albany by two outside lawyers hired by state Attorney General Letitia James, The New York Times and other news outlets said.

At least eight women -- former or current aides -- have come forward to denounce what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from Cuomo, a Democrat who drew praise nationwide for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in New York early in the pandemic.

One former employee said he slipped his hand under her blouse last year.

Cuomo denies engaging in sexual harassment and is refusing calls to resign that have come even from fellow New York Democrats and Democrats in the US Congress.

The Times said that Cuomo's interview suggests that the exhaustive four-month probe by the two attorneys hired by James is entering its final stages.

The attorneys have spoken to some of the women accusing the governor and senior officials in the Cuomo government, and subpoenaed or collected documents that include state records, emails and text messages, the Times said.

There is no deadline for the probe to end. When it does, the attorneys are expected to issue a public report that could be politically damaging for Cuomo, who has been in power for a decade.

Cuomo is also being probed by the state legislature for allegedly concealing nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Cuomo is trapped in the worst crisis of his political career as he governs the nation's fourth most populous state.