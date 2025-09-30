Governor KP Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Expresses Solidarity With Victims
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide blast near the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Quetta, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
In his statement, the Governor said that terrorists backed by India could never succeed in sabotaging the country’s peace or in targeting innocent civilians to achieve their nefarious designs.
He emphasized that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain and that the entire nation stands united against terrorism.
Governor Kundi expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
He urged the Federal and provincial governments, along with law enforcement agencies, to bring the perpetrators and their facilitators to justice.
He further said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan equally share each other’s grief and pain, reaffirming that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and security institutions in the fight against terrorism.
The Governor also paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorists’ bid and acknowledged their sacrifices for the country’s peace and stability.
