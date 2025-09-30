Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Expresses Solidarity With Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Governor KP condemns Quetta suicide attack, expresses solidarity with victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide blast near the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Quetta, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In his statement, the Governor said that terrorists backed by India could never succeed in sabotaging the country’s peace or in targeting innocent civilians to achieve their nefarious designs.

He emphasized that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain and that the entire nation stands united against terrorism.

Governor Kundi expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He urged the Federal and provincial governments, along with law enforcement agencies, to bring the perpetrators and their facilitators to justice.

He further said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan equally share each other’s grief and pain, reaffirming that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and security institutions in the fight against terrorism.

The Governor also paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorists’ bid and acknowledged their sacrifices for the country’s peace and stability.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

43 minutes ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

1 hour ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

2 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous