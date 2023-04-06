Close
Governor Of Madinah Inaugurates Electric Bus Services

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Governor of Madinah Inaugurates Electric Bus Services

Madinah, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Madinah region and Chairman of Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA), has inaugurated the electric bus services, one of the modern models of eco-friendly modes of public transportation, which provides services to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque and residents of the region.

The inauguration was held in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Transport General Authority (TGA), Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the CEO of Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hogail.

Madinah region's new electric bus is one of the TGA's projects being implemented in partnership with MDA and the region's municipality. It is an extension of the experiments that the TGA is working on to apply to activate modern technologies of eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The electric bus is distinguished by its high operational efficiency, which enables it to travel a distance of 250 kilometers on a single charge via a dedicated track, linking Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport with the Prophet's Mosque frequently, with a total length of 38 kilometers.

The new electric bus service is scheduled to provide more than 16 trips daily over 18 hours.

The electric bus features an advanced air conditioning system, display screens showing the trip's details, and dedicated seats to serve people with special needs.

The new electric is planned to join the (Madinah Buses) fleet, which is supervised by MDA, to enhance the service of the residents and visitors of Madinah by operating the public transport bus system through 4 main routes, as the service network will link the north of the city with its south, as well as the east and west of the town, passing by the Prophet's Mosque.

The launch of the electric bus comes within the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which aims to adopt modern methods and technologies in transport activities and services and work to reduce carbon emissions by 25%.

The Strategy also seeks to raise the share of using public transportation in the Kingdom to 15% by 2030 and contribute to raising the quality of life in the central cities through eco-friendly modes of transportation.

