Governor of Madinah visits Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah region visited Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, who is currently paying a visit to Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah to perform prayer at the Prophet's Mosque and greet the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions.

Prince Faisal bin Salman expressed his welcome of the visit of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing him and the accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in Madinah.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed the fraternally and friendly relations that bind the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.