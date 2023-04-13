UrduPoint.com

Governor Of Madinah Visits Sultan Of Brunei Darussalam

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Governor of Madinah visits Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah region visited Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, who is currently paying a visit to Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah to perform prayer at the Prophet's Mosque and greet the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions.

Prince Faisal bin Salman expressed his welcome of the visit of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing him and the accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in Madinah.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed the fraternally and friendly relations that bind the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.

Related Topics

Governor Visit Brunei Saudi Arabia Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extende ..

All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extended Fund Facility completed: Dar

2 minutes ago
 Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory ..

Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory building

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.