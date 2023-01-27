Governor of Riyadh performs funeral prayer for mother of Prince Faisal bin Mashari

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, after the afternoon prayer today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque, performed the funeral prayer for the mother of Prince Faisal bin Mashari bin Mohammad bin Ayyaf.

The prayer was performed by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scholarly Research and Ifta, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Al-Sheikh, and a number of princes, officials, and a group of citizens.