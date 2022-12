Governor of Riyadh Region Performs Funeral Prayer for Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud Al-Kabeer

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, performed the funeral prayer for Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al Saud at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Al-Asr (afternoon) prayer today.

The prayer was also performed by a number of princes, senior officials and a group of citizens. --