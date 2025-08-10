Governor Sindh visit shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

BHIT SHAH Aug 10 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tesori visited the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the second day of the 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (may Allah have mercy on him), offered Fateha and laid a wreath.

Talking to the media, he said that we are all sons of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, his message is peace and love, which is urgently needed in today's era.He said that the administration has made excellent arrangements during the Urs.

Governor said that after the Marka-e-Haq, now we have to follow the struggle for economy, striving for love and unity.

The Sindh Governor expressed regret over the tanker accident in Karachi and said that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents.

Kamran Tesori said that everyone will be served as a son of Sindh by eliminating trends like hatred and linguistics.

Development in all sectors including development projects, health and education is inevitable. The people should ask their representatives to get their rights, he added.

He said that Ajrak is a symbol of Sindh's culture and honor, but political point scoring must be avoided.

Expressing his commitment to public service, he said that out of 50,000 students of IT course, 16,000 are from Sindh.

MPA Nasir Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh, SSP Matiari Ijaz Memon and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.