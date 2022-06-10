UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Over Rs70058 Mln For Cabinet Division

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Govt allocates over Rs70058 mln for Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government had allocated a total of Rs70058.81 millions for ongoing schemes of the Cabinet Division in its budget for the financial year 2022-23.

According to the PSDP 2022-23, Rs7000 millions were allocated for sustainable development goals achievement program and Rs58.81 millions were allocated for strengthening and modernizing of National Archive of Pakistan.

