UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 2,850 Mln For Industries And Production In PSDP 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt allocates Rs 2,850 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 has allocated Rs 2,850 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2022-23, the government intends to spend an amount of Rs 400 million on Establishment of 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh.

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs 770.986 million for 11 ongoing projects, whereas Rs 260 million was allocated for 6 new schemes during fiscal year 2022-23.

The government has allocated Rs 282 million in its public sector development program for the National business Development Programme for SMEs.

Meanwhile, Rs 300 million each was allocated for Establishment of High Tensile Sheel Metal Dies Manufacturing and Titanium Coating setup at KTDMC, Karachi, National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including feasibility knowledge Economy Initiative (all over Pakistan).

The government has also allocated Rs 287 million for Industrial Designing and Automation center Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, whereas Rs 250 million has been allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Technology Business Sialkot Lasbela Bin Qasim Hub All Government Million

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

1 hour ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

3 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

4 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

5 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.