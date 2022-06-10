Govt allocates Rs 2,850 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 has allocated Rs 2,850 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2022-23, the government intends to spend an amount of Rs 400 million on Establishment of 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh.

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs 770.986 million for 11 ongoing projects, whereas Rs 260 million was allocated for 6 new schemes during fiscal year 2022-23.

The government has allocated Rs 282 million in its public sector development program for the National business Development Programme for SMEs.

Meanwhile, Rs 300 million each was allocated for Establishment of High Tensile Sheel Metal Dies Manufacturing and Titanium Coating setup at KTDMC, Karachi, National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including feasibility knowledge Economy Initiative (all over Pakistan).

The government has also allocated Rs 287 million for Industrial Designing and Automation center Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, whereas Rs 250 million has been allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.