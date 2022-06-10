Govt allocates Rs 600 mln for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs 600 million for four ongoing and new schemes of the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division for the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 319.612 million for one ongoing project and Rs 280.

388 million for three new schemes, according to a budgetary document released on Friday.

About news schemes Rs 165.725 kept for Establishment of Recycling Plant for Shaheed Quran papers in Islamabad, whereas Rs 100 million was earmarked for construction of Hajj Complex Lahore.

Moreover, Rs 14.663 million was specified for installation of Tube Well at Hajj Complex, Quetta.