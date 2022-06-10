Govt allocates Rs 7239m under PSDP 2022-23 for FEPT schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 7239.597 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Federal education and Professional Training (FEPT) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budgetary documents, a total of Rs 5990.267 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 1249.330 million for the new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 200 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE) (Revised), Rs 47.069 million for setting up Islamabad Model College for Boys G/13-2, and Rs 68.496 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys G-15, Rs 61.000 million for establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13/1 and Rs 77.322 million for the establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-14/4.

Similarly, Rs 106.316 million has been allocated for for establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat (Revised).

The government has also allocated a hefty amount of Rs 3000 million for Prime Ministers Special Package to Implement "Skills for All Strategy" as Catalyst for TVET sector development in Pakistan (Revised). However, an amount of Rs 500 million has been earmarked for Response, Recovery and Resilience plan for COVID-19 (GPE Grant).

Among the new schemes, Rs 144.330 million has been allocated for sustainability of Computer Labs established by the Universal Service Fund(USF) along with retention of 202 computer teachers in girls schools./colleges of Federal Directorate of Education. While Rs 05 million has also been allocated for Visual Arts Centre of Excellence (VACE), Gilgit-Baltistan -National College of Arts (Feasibility Study).

The government has also reserved Rs 1000 million for 250 Vocational Training Institutes, however, Rs 100 million is earmarked for establishment of State of the Art Teachers Training Institute.