UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 7239m Under PSDP 2022-23 For FEPT Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt allocates Rs 7239m under PSDP 2022-23 for FEPT schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 7239.597 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Federal education and Professional Training (FEPT) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budgetary documents, a total of Rs 5990.267 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 1249.330 million for the new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 200 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE) (Revised), Rs 47.069 million for setting up Islamabad Model College for Boys G/13-2, and Rs 68.496 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys G-15, Rs 61.000 million for establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13/1 and Rs 77.322 million for the establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-14/4.

Similarly, Rs 106.316 million has been allocated for for establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat (Revised).

The government has also allocated a hefty amount of Rs 3000 million for Prime Ministers Special Package to Implement "Skills for All Strategy" as Catalyst for TVET sector development in Pakistan (Revised). However, an amount of Rs 500 million has been earmarked for Response, Recovery and Resilience plan for COVID-19 (GPE Grant).

Among the new schemes, Rs 144.330 million has been allocated for sustainability of Computer Labs established by the Universal Service Fund(USF) along with retention of 202 computer teachers in girls schools./colleges of Federal Directorate of Education. While Rs 05 million has also been allocated for Visual Arts Centre of Excellence (VACE), Gilgit-Baltistan -National College of Arts (Feasibility Study).

The government has also reserved Rs 1000 million for 250 Vocational Training Institutes, however, Rs 100 million is earmarked for establishment of State of the Art Teachers Training Institute.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education All Government Million

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

1 hour ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

3 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

4 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

5 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.