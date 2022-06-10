UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs1.48 Bln For Nine Petroleum Sector Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 1.480 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-23 to advance nine ongoing petroleum sector projects.

According to the budgetary documents, the incumbent government earmarked another Rs 150.560 million for establishment of National Mineral Data Centre (NMDC)(Dte Gen of Minerals, Rs 303.700 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in Pakistan (HDIP), Rs 100 million for Geological Mapping on 50 Toposheets, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Outcrop Area of Balochistan Province, Rs 70 million for Legal Consultancy Services for drafting of Model Mineral Agreement and updating of Regulatory Framework (Federal and Provincial Minerals/Coal Departments) and Rs 200 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (Earthquakes and Landslides) - Data Acquisition along Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones.

Similarly, Rs 224.809 million have been specified for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi, Rs100 million for supply of 10 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan (SSGCL), Rs 74.705 million for supply 13 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park Special Economic Zone, Sindh (SSGCL) and Rs256.735 million for supply of 40 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, Faisalabad (SNGPL).

