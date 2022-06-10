Govt allocates Rs32,648 million for Railways Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs32,648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of Railways Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23).

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The Federal government has allocated Rs2300 million for special repair of 100 diesel electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives.

Similarly, an amount of Rs1000 million earmarked for replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

While, an amount of Rs6000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs600 million would be earmarked for replacement of track machines. Rs200 million allocated for conversion of breaking system of 328 MBFRS from vaccum brake to air brake.