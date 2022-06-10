UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs3465 Mln For Projects Of Maritime Affairs

Published June 10, 2022

Govt allocates Rs3465 mln for projects of Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government had allocated a total of Rs3465.3 millions for the ongoing and new projects of Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the fiscal 2022-23.

According to the PSDP 2022-23, a total of Rs2363.5 millions were allocated for new schemes in the budget.

It stated that Rs244.8 millions were allocated for new project of establishing business park at Korangi Fish Harbour, Rs41.9 millions for construction of cold storage and freezing tunnels, Rs265.7 millions for installation of floating jetty at Gwadar Fish Harbour, Rs5.74 millions for modification of auction hall, Rs252.35 millions for perimetric security system for Gwadar Port, Rs51.89 millions for sewerage treatment plant for GPA housing complex Gwadar, Rs1000 million for maintenance dredging of Gwadar Port and Rs500 millions were allocated for provision of 2000 engines to poor fisherman in Gwadar.

Similarly, a total of Rs1101.86 had been allocated for the on going projects of the ministry, which include Rs84 millions for 1.2 MGD ROD Plant at Gwadar, Rs278 millions for construction of Eastbay Expressway, Rs306.6 millions for construction of Gryone Wall/Break Water and Allied Works at Eastbay (Demi Zer) Gwadar, Rs22 millions for the establishment of CPEC Support Unit for projects and activities in Gwadar Port Authority and Rs34.55 millions for the establishment of port control tower in Gwadar port. Likewise, Rs157.24 millions were allocated for feasibility study of capital dredging of berthing areas and channel for additional terminals, Rs71.72 millions for Pak-China Technical & Vocational at Gwadar and Rs147 millions were allocated for the ongoing project of studies on making the Gwadar Port more competitive (SB).

