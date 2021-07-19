Govt decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The government, in order to ensure reasonable reduction in the sugar price, on Monday decided to reverse the sales tax to the ex-mill rate till November 30, 2021.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the prices of essential commodities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Khusru Bakhtiar, PM's Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and senior officials. Chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting also decided that the ministries of industries and finance would review the future requirement of sugar and its import.

The prime minister directed the chief secretaries for suitable fixation of prices of essential daily items and ensure their implementation.

It was also decided to take strict action against the negligent officials concerned. For the fixation of proper price of edible oil, it was decided to frame a system.

The prime minister also directed for early finalization of legislation over the data sharing of necessary daily use items.