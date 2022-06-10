Govt earmarked Rs 9093mln for Interior Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has earmarked Rs 9093.009 million for 36 ongoing and new schemes of the Interior Division for the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 6792.454 million for 28 ongoing projects and Rs 2300.555 million for eight new schemes, according to a budgetary document released on Friday.

About the ongoing schemes an amount of Rs 500 million was specified for Establishment of National Forensic Science Agency (HQS) and Islamabad Laboratory whereas Rs450 million for Construction of Building for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh Province.

Similarly, Rs 360 million for Construction of Accommodation for 2 x wing HQs at Jamal Maya and GhariKilli Orakzai Tribal District FC KP Peshawar while Rs 350 million for construction of 10th Avenue and Rs 250 million for Construction of Flyover and Approaches at Railway line Sihala Islamabad and Rs 200 million set aside for Construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad.

Likewise, Rs 350 million would be spent for Construction of Model Prison at H-16 Islamabad.

To carry out development work in UC Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Mogha, Pag Pawal, Lohi Bher, Koral Islamabad Rs 300 million was allocated.

Rs 350 million have been earmarked for Operation Management and Maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport.

Development Infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur Shahan Malpur, Kot Hathial, (South) Phulgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri Islamabad would be carried out with an amount of Rs 300 million. About news schemes Rs 1000 million for Rawat-Faizabad Metro Bus and Rs 350 portioned for National Police Hospital Islamabad while Rs 500 million would be spent on BharaKahu-Faizabad Metro Bus.

Moreover, Rs 200 million has been kept for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Islamabad.