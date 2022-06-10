Govt earmarks Rs 83,101.262 mln for power sector schemes in PSDP 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 83,101.262 million for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector in annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for year 2022-23.

Out of the total allocation, the local component stood at Rs 62,327.835 million while foreign component Rs 20,773.427 million.

According to the Budgetary documents released on Friday, for ongoing scheme, a sum of Rs 7500 million has been specified for Interconnection of Makran Network, Rs2000 million for 220 kV Swabi Substation (NTDC), Rs 1500 million for 220/132kV GIS Substation Dhabiji (NTDC), Rs 1200 million for 500 kV Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rs 1000 million for 220kV Haripur Substation, Rs 750 million for ABC Cable for Peshawar, Bannu Circle (PESCO), Rs 600 million for construction of 132 kV Grid Station (Khan Mehterzai), Rs 395 million for electrification works at different villages of Chitral.

For new scheme, an amount of Rs 2500 million has been allocated for electricity distribution efficiency improvement project, Rs 2,000 million for secondary Transmission Lines and Grid stations (HESCO), Rs 1500 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and business Park and Rs 500 million for construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132 kV Transmission Line (Jiwani to Gwadar).

Similarly, a sum of Rs 14,085 million has been earmarked for installation of 2,600 MW Coal Fired Power Project Jamshoro, Rs 7,600 million for evacuation of power from Sukki Kinari, Rs 7,260 million for provision of 50KVA T/F & HT 'Line for De' Rs 3360 million for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP Stage-1, Rs 3400 million for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th extension, Rs 2500 million for power distribution enhancement investment programme-II, Rs 2000 million for up-gradation/extension of NTDC's Telecommunication and SCADA System at NPCC, Rs 1650 million for 500 KV Islamabad West and Rs 3000 million for evacuation of power from 1224 MW wind power plants at Jhimpir.