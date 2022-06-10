Govt earmarks Rs2.2 bln for Defence Production Division under PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 2.2 billion for two on-going schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, the maximum amount was allocated for an ongoing scheme at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

An amount of Rs 200 million has been allocated for Establishment of Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar, and Rs 2 billion for the Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW).