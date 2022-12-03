UrduPoint.com

Govt. Ensuring Equal Rights, Opportunities To PWDs: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Govt. ensuring equal rights, opportunities to PWDs: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government was ensuring equal rights and opportunities to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) in every walk of life.

No country and society could achieve progress without the inclusion of PWDs in all sectors of life, the prime minister said in a message on the observance of 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' on December 3.

The prime minister said the government was also ensuring that the PWDs should get all rights including health, education, jobs, transport and voting and get access to all facilities of life.

He said today, the world was observing the Day of PWDs and they appreciated the efforts of all persons with disabilities who had been striving to improve their lives and their families by facing different challenges.

These efforts by the persons with disabilities were precedent for others to follow, a press release of the PM Office Media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister stressed upon the public and private sectors to strive for the betterment of PWDs with joint efforts, adding the media should also spread awareness about the rights and needs of PWDs.

Reiterating resolve, the prime minister urged the people to play their role for making the PWDs as effective members of the society and for their inclusion in the national mainstream.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Progress December Media All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

19 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

26 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.