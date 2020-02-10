Govt firm to provide relief to public against inflation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to the general public, particularly the poor and salaried class.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on providing relief against inflation, which was attended by PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Utility Stores Corportaion (USC) Chairman Zulqiurnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umer Lodhi, federal secretaries of Finance, Commerce and Social Protection Division, and other senior officers.

Imran Khan said the government could not remain silent on the sufferings of poor people.

Big decisions taken by the prime minister against inflation would be announced on Tuesday in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The meeting discussed measures to ensure price control of commodities to facilitate the public.