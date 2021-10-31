Govt of Pakistan sponsors development package for uplift of AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 31 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has given Rs. 05 billion historic development package for the overall socioeconomic uplift and development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to various delegations from different parts of the state st Jammu and Kashmir House at the Federal metropolis late Saturday. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan is projecting the Kashmir issue at every international forum to expose the Indian forces atrocities on Innocent Kashmiri people who have been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said"Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is on the one hand was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and on the other his entire focus is on the development and the prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir." He said"The Prime Minister of Pakistan wants to see tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir to bring the state on a road to progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister of Pakistan is committed to remove the deprivations of Azad Kashmir and is taking practical steps for the rapid development of the state.

" Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would soon announce a historic mega developmental package of 500 billion rupees which would bring about a revolutionary development in tourism, infrastructure, hydel, health, education and other sectors and added that this historical package will make the state and its people prosperous.

He assured that the government would fulfill all the promises made to the people in the elections and utilizing all resources for the establishment of merit and good governance in Azad Kashmir and added that If Azad Kashmir was prosperous then it will have an impact on occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed a deep sense of shock and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the road accident at Patikka.

Prime Minister directed to provide better medical facilities to the injured and prayed for the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.