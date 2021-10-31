UrduPoint.com

Govt Of Pakistan Sponsors Development Package For Uplift Of AJK

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Govt of Pakistan sponsors development package for uplift of AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 31 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has given Rs. 05 billion historic development package for the overall socioeconomic uplift and development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to various delegations from different parts of the state st Jammu and Kashmir House at the Federal metropolis late Saturday. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan is projecting the Kashmir issue at every international forum to expose the Indian forces atrocities on Innocent Kashmiri people who have been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said"Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is on the one hand was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and on the other his entire focus is on the development and the prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir." He said"The Prime Minister of Pakistan wants to see tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir to bring the state on a road to progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister of Pakistan is committed to remove the deprivations of Azad Kashmir and is taking practical steps for the rapid development of the state.

" Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would soon announce a historic mega developmental package of 500 billion rupees which would bring about a revolutionary development in tourism, infrastructure, hydel, health, education and other sectors and added that this historical package will make the state and its people prosperous.

He assured that the government would fulfill all the promises made to the people in the elections and utilizing all resources for the establishment of merit and good governance in Azad Kashmir and added that If Azad Kashmir was prosperous then it will have an impact on occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed a deep sense of shock and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the road accident at Patikka.

Prime Minister directed to provide better medical facilities to the injured and prayed for the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Road Road Accident Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

21 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

1 hour ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.