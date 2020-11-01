UrduPoint.com
Govt Says New English Lockdown Could Last Longer Than Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:50 PM

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :A new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will be extended if it fails to reduce infection rates, the government said Sunday, as it faced criticism over the abrupt decision to shut down again.

The second national lockdown, hastily announced late Saturday following warnings hospitals could be overwhelmed within weeks, is set to come into force from Thursday and end on December 2.

But senior minister Michael Gove said the government would maintain the stringent measures if the R rate -- the number of people one person with the virus is likely to infect -- remained above one.

"With a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks' time," he told Sky news.

"And so therefore of course we will review what requires to be done but we have a clear plan over the next four-week (period)," he added.

