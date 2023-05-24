UrduPoint.com

Govt Scheme Pilgrims Laud 'Pak-Saudi Initiatives' For Comfortable Stay

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Govt scheme pilgrims laud 'Pak-Saudi initiatives' for comfortable stay

Madinah Munawwarah , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The intending pilgrims of government Hajj scheme in Madinah have expressed their appreciation for the initiatives undertaken by the Saudi government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to ensure their comfort during their stay.

In an interview with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Habibullah, a participant in the scheme, expressed immense satisfaction with the comprehensive facilities provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, including food, accommodation, transportation, and medical care.

He praised the excellent care received by the pilgrims and suggested that the Moavineen (helpers) should undergo enhanced professional training to better assist them.

During an interaction in Madinah, another participant named Muhammad Altaf Qaisrani from Dera Ghazi Khan, who is also partaking in Hajj under the government scheme, expressed great satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He particularly appreciated the prompt transfer of the amount paid for the sacrifice. The facilities, including transportation, accommodation, food, and medical care, were readily available to the Hujjaj.

"Pakistani pilgrims are well taken care of Khan Muhammad, an educationist, added that continuous transport services are provided to the Hujjaj round the clock.

" "The four-star accommodation with comfortable rooms is a testament to the government's Hajj package, which not only offers affordability but also serves as an outstanding facilitator," he added.

He also recommended that the Moavineen receive professional training to enhance their ability to assist the pilgrims.

Chief Food Faiz Sial from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony mentioned that only four minor complaints were received, and they were promptly resolved. The complainants were kept informed about the progress of their complaints.

Muhammad Tariq, the Chef of Al Kaki Catering Kitchen stated, "They have been awarded the contract to provide three meals a day to more than 5,000 intending Hujjaj. They are ensuring a home-like experience by utilizing homemade spices in their food preparation and maintaining strict supervision throughout the cooking process to ensure quality." He also emphasized the importance of providing special care for patients and elders.

The participants expressed their overall satisfaction with the arrangements made for the Hajj pilgrimage. However, one of them encountered difficulties in making phone calls home due to issues with their mobile phone.

