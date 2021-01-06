UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Preserve Heritage: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Govt taking measures to preserve heritage: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro Wednesday said that the government was taking effective measures to preserve the national heritage, as the country's future was linked to it He expressed these views while visiting the Lahore Museum here. Director Museum Ijaz Ahmad Minhas welcomed the minister while Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen and Additional Director Noshaba Anjum were also present.

The minister appreciated the museum administration for increasing the number of tourists through free guided tours and for formation of the information desk.

He said that practical steps were being taken to improve tourism and preserve the heritage.

He said that tourists from all over the world come to see the historical heritage 'Lahore Museum' but Lahorites, especially students, did not visit it because of lack of awareness, adding, "We will take effective measures to increase the number of visitors".

Earlier, Director Museum Ejaz Ahmad Minhas gave a detailed briefing on departmental affairs. The minister was also given a presentation regarding the scope, performance, and role of the museum.

The director explained that the Lahore Museum was the tenth-largest museum in the world and the largest in Pakistan. He said: "We want the museum's collection to be digitised for information and public awareness".

