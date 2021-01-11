UrduPoint.com
Govt. Taking Steps On Priority Basis To Promote Value Added Export Industries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Govt. taking steps on priority basis to promote value added export industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the government was taking steps on priority basis to promote those industries which have been the main source of value -added exports items.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association, the prime minister said due to positive and business friendly policies of the incumbent government, the industrial wheel was moving at fast pace, yielding tangible improvement as indicated from the economic indicators.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, PM's advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, PM's special assistant Waqar Masood and chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Anjum Zafar, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised of increasing demand in Pakistani leather products across the world.

The local leather had been in high demand across the globe due to its high quality and affordable cost.

With 300 per cent value addition on Pakistani leather and by exporting it to global renowned brands, it could add billions of rupees in the country's foreign exchange, it was further added.

It was further told that Pakistan had been producing high quality leather in huge amount but due to current coronavirus pandemic and some other reasons, the tanning industry had been facing problems.

The prime minister assured the delegation of government's complete cooperation in enhancing the capacity of leather related industry to its full scale.

