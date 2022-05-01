UrduPoint.com

Govt To Improve Conditions Of Workers: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government will improve the working conditions of the workers in accordance with islam, the Constitution of Pakistan and international standards.

In a message on the International Workers' Day falling on May 1, he said, "I greet the workers across Pakistan and all over the world on this International Workers' Day." "Without the development of the workers the real development of the world is incomplete.

On this day, I want to commemorate those laborers of Chicago whose sacrifices have become a global movement for labors' rights.

He said, "The development of the world is the result of the hard work of the workers. The efforts of International Labor Organization (ILO) for the health and safety of laborers is commendable and highly appropriate.

" The laborers and workers which include educated, illiterate, skilled and unskilled play a pivotal role in the development of any country and society, he said adding, "Allah Almighty has declared laborer as His friend and has ordered to pay wages to laborer before his sweat dries; this is a clear definition of the status of the workers and their economic rights in Islam." The prime minister said as soon as he took the charge, the government raised the minimum wage to 25,000 rupees.""We are committed to solving the problems of workers and laborers at all levels. I assure you that we will work with all parties to take practical steps to protect the rights of laborers and workers."

