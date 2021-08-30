UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch Emergency Helpline 911: PM

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Govt to launch Emergency Helpline 911: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government would launch the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline 911 to control crimes.

The Prime Minister was given an update about the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline during a meeting with the officers of ministries of interior, information technology and telecommunication.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Secretary Interior, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Chairman NADRA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Director General National Telecommunication Corporation, Director General National Information Technology board and others attended the meeting.

The prime minister was told that all the formalities including coordination among provinces was completed and the helpline would be ready for formal inauguration by the first week of October 2021.

The prime minister instructed the relevant officials that all hurdles for launching the service should be removed.

He stressed that protection of life and property of people was basic responsibility of the government.

The prime minister expressed the hope that start of this helpline would help in ensuring peace and security in the country and timely action could be taken against incidence of crimes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rashid October All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

39 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

39 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

44 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.