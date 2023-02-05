UrduPoint.com

Govt. Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Govt. Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :An impressive ceremony was held at the Government Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University, Rawalpindi to express solidarity with the Kahsmiri people here on Sunday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by administrative officers, teachers, students, and people from different walks of life to show their affinity with the Kashmiri brethren, a news release said.

On the occasion, one-minute silence was observed in the ceremony. The students presented Kashmiri songs and tableaus.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta urged the international community to play its due role to resolve the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Pakistan is raising its voice in every forum in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the Indian occupation adding that India should stop violence and terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem, AC Cantt, Director Colleges, Vice Chancellor Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University, CEO education Qazi Muhammad Tariq, District Officer Civil Defense Talib Hussain and large number of students were present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Education Rawalpindi Women Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.