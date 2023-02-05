Govt. Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :An impressive ceremony was held at the Government Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University, Rawalpindi to express solidarity with the Kahsmiri people here on Sunday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by administrative officers, teachers, students, and people from different walks of life to show their affinity with the Kashmiri brethren, a news release said.

On the occasion, one-minute silence was observed in the ceremony. The students presented Kashmiri songs and tableaus.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta urged the international community to play its due role to resolve the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Pakistan is raising its voice in every forum in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the Indian occupation adding that India should stop violence and terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem, AC Cantt, Director Colleges, Vice Chancellor Viqar-Un-Nisa Noon Women University, CEO education Qazi Muhammad Tariq, District Officer Civil Defense Talib Hussain and large number of students were present in the ceremony.