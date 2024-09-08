Govt working for well-being of artists: Deeba

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Culture and National Heritage (C&NH) Coordinator Farah Deeba said here Sunday that government is artist-friendly and working for the well-being of artists.

She was talking to media during her visit to the residence of renowned Film Director Altaf Hussain to inquire about his health.

Deeba also conveyed a message from the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, to Altaf Hussain, stating that the minister asked about his health and prayed for his long and healthy life.

The Coordinator vowed to play an effective role in ensuring best facilitation from the government for the welfare of the artists community.

She said that the film industry needs guidance from senior directors like Altaf Hussain, adding that artists are very talented and should be appreciated.

Altaf Hussain is considered one of the best and senior-most directors in the Pakistan film industry, she remarked. It is worth noting that Altaf Hussain has directed 87 films to date.

She mentioned that the federal government is taking various steps for the betterment of artists.

Farah Deeba assured that she would act as a bridge between the government and artists.

On this occasion, Altaf Hussain said that Farah Deeba is like a daughter to them, and he expressed his gratitude to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Farah Deeba.

He also reminisced the excellent work of legendary actor and comedian Mohammad Saeed Khan, better known by his stage name Rangeela.