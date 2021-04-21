UrduPoint.com
Govt's Affordable Housing Projects To Benefit Weaker Segments: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday terming provision of shelter to common man as basic responsibility of the State said the government's low-cost housing projects would particularly benefit the weaker segment of society.

Addressing here at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Jalozai Apartments for low-income groups, the prime minister said the project was aimed at providing shelter to the underprivileged segment of society particularly the working class and labourers.

Imran Khan said the government would provide Rs 300,000 subsidy on each house while the buyer would pay easy mortgage installments to get the ownership rights.

He said with the government's efforts, a long-delayed foreclosure law was settled that resulted into an agreement with banks on mortgage financing, which was the key factor in materialization of the project.

He urged the banks to further streamline their loan disbursement procedure including training of the staff to facilitate the aspirants.

The prime minister mentioned that the Jalozai Apartments to be built on 9,800 kanal would be given to the registered persons through balloting.

