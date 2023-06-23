Open Menu

GP For Affairs Of Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque Directs Distribution Of Zamzam Water To Pilgrims In Arafat, Muzdalifah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The General President (GP) for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, directed the preparation of 20 transport trucks to distribute 1 million bottles of Zamzam water to the pilgrims in several locations of the holy sites of Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The effort aims to provide pilgrims with all facilitation to perform their Hajj rituals with comfort and reassurance.

