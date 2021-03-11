UrduPoint.com
GPKSC Britain Felicitates Lord Nazir For Respectful Acquittal By Court Of Law In An Ancient Case

Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain – based defender outfit of Kashmiris rights – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) has felicitated Lord Nazir Ahmed, former member of the British House of Lords for his respectful acquittal by a court of law in an ancient case of morality in the United Kingdom.

The GPKSC Supremo Raja Sikander Khan, the organisation's President Kala Khan, Secretary General Zahid Khan and other office bearers welcomed the acquittal of Lord Nazir Ahmed from the accusation in an alleged sex scandal case registered in his teenager about 50 years ago in the United Kingdom, a GPKSC press statement released to the media simultaneously in London and Mirpur on Thursday said. .

The Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council leaders stated while congratulating Lord Nazir Ahmed that at last the justice has prevailed and the accusation of alleged case against the honorable Lord Nazir Ahmed, lodged about 5 decades ago, was thrown out by the crown court judge.

"Lord Nazir Ahmed is a man of principle and a die hard great humanitarian leader who never compromised anything against the human rights violations and atrocities committed against the innocent people in any part of the world most particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Palestine, Rohinghian Muslims", the GPKSC leaders said.

They said "Lord Nazir Ahmed's keenness and commitment against the innocent people of the IIOJK and Palestine raised voice against the oppression at every forum to apprise the world of the evil & wicked faces of oppressors".

The GPKSC leaders continued as saying "oppressive forces were behind the atrocities and human rights violations taking place against the innocent people in various parts of the world and due to all this the very powerful evil & wicked regimes of various countries spent money like water and tried to humiliate Lord Nazir Ahmed through a pre-planned conspiracy as he was a threat to all oppressors & wrong doers therefor they all tried to target him but the Almighty ALLAH protected the illustrious leader and he walked away from the court with his chin and head high and above with honour and dignity".

"The Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council always stands with Lord Ahmed", the GPKSC leaders said, according to the statement.

