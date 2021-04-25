UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Calls For World's Immediate Due Role To Get IIOJK People Rid Of Indian Reign Of Violence

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

GPKSC calls for World's immediate due role to get IIOJK people rid of Indian reign of violence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 25 (APP):United Kingdom-based Kashmiri rights outfit – the Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) here on Sunday expressed surprise and concern over the continual deep-silence of the international community over the continual fast-deteriorating human rights conditions in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairman Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan and President AJK Chapter of the organisation Syed Shabbir Ahmed stated in a joint statement released to the media here Sunday evening said it was very much surprising that all the world has started screaming over the shortage of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 crises in India but what about our brothers and sisters of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir whom have been imprisoned and were suffering without daily necessities of life since last six hundred & fifty odd days from bleak day of August 05, 2019 for Kashmiris and yet not a single world from international community was uttered.

"It's heart breaking to see the humans suffering in India due to the alarming situation of COVID-19 especially our Muslim brothers and sisters as well but despite of all this, still in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir the blood shed and atrocities were taking unleashed by the brutal, malicious and fascist BJP & RSS goons along with their Indian occupational Forces", the GPKSC leaders said. .

"Why the "soft" hearted journalist community and other so called human rights organizations of the world have forgotten the human rights violations and the atrocities committed upon our brothers & sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the soft hearted world media and global rights outfits are crying out for the help of the people of India and their soft words for humanity are not being digested very well", the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said in the statement.

Khan continued as saying "indeed the world was suffering with COVID-19 crises and we should do everything possible to help in order to come of these difficult time of COVID-19 crises but at the same time we should not forget what the fascist government of India is doing to the innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

The GPKSC leaders urged upon the international community to also move ahead to help the innocent people of IIOJK whom have been suffering for over 73 years in their just and principled struggle for their right of self determination, committed by the international community through UN resolutions, to live freely and independently without any fear and torture of any kind. They called upon the global forums, claiming to be the champions of Human rights to exert every possible diplomatic and moral pressure on India to stop the atrocities and human rights violations against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, letting them to decide about their destiny under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

Related Topics

India Shortage World United Nations Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday 2019 Moral Muslim Media All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.