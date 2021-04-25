MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 25 (APP):United Kingdom-based Kashmiri rights outfit – the Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) here on Sunday expressed surprise and concern over the continual deep-silence of the international community over the continual fast-deteriorating human rights conditions in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairman Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan and President AJK Chapter of the organisation Syed Shabbir Ahmed stated in a joint statement released to the media here Sunday evening said it was very much surprising that all the world has started screaming over the shortage of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 crises in India but what about our brothers and sisters of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir whom have been imprisoned and were suffering without daily necessities of life since last six hundred & fifty odd days from bleak day of August 05, 2019 for Kashmiris and yet not a single world from international community was uttered.

"It's heart breaking to see the humans suffering in India due to the alarming situation of COVID-19 especially our Muslim brothers and sisters as well but despite of all this, still in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir the blood shed and atrocities were taking unleashed by the brutal, malicious and fascist BJP & RSS goons along with their Indian occupational Forces", the GPKSC leaders said. .

"Why the "soft" hearted journalist community and other so called human rights organizations of the world have forgotten the human rights violations and the atrocities committed upon our brothers & sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the soft hearted world media and global rights outfits are crying out for the help of the people of India and their soft words for humanity are not being digested very well", the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said in the statement.

Khan continued as saying "indeed the world was suffering with COVID-19 crises and we should do everything possible to help in order to come of these difficult time of COVID-19 crises but at the same time we should not forget what the fascist government of India is doing to the innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

The GPKSC leaders urged upon the international community to also move ahead to help the innocent people of IIOJK whom have been suffering for over 73 years in their just and principled struggle for their right of self determination, committed by the international community through UN resolutions, to live freely and independently without any fear and torture of any kind. They called upon the global forums, claiming to be the champions of Human rights to exert every possible diplomatic and moral pressure on India to stop the atrocities and human rights violations against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, letting them to decide about their destiny under the spirit of international norms and commitments.