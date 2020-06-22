UrduPoint.com
GPKSC Condemns Fresh Wave Of Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC:

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:00 PM

GPKSC condemns fresh wave of unprovoked Indian firing at LoC:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 22 (APP):World-fame Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) on Monday strongly condemned the fresh wave of frequent unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control (LOC) and lauded the befitting response of Pak Army to the Indian aggression.

Chairing the weekly meeting of the organization's executive council in London on Monday, the GPKSC Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan and the President Kala Khan strongly condemned the Indian aggressive posture in the region posting threat to the global peace in general and the peace in South Asia in particularly through perpetuating the coercive tactics primarily to skip of the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

The root cause of tension between the arch rivals India and Pakistan, they added, said a message to media here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC Supremo Raja Sikander Khan paid tributes to valiant armed forces of Pakistan for silencing enemy's guns.

"Our forces, while effectively responding to the unprovoked Indian shelling, rendering matchless sacrifices to protect the geographical frontiers of the motherland", he said.

"Our forces are pride of the nation. Indian Army could never come out from the shame which they earned on 27th February when our PAF foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in a broad day light", Khan added.

Raja Sikander Khan observed that since Indian troops are regularly targeting civilians at LoC resulting into casualties of the innocent civilians at the forward areas close to the LoC.

"India is subjecting Kashmiris to the history's worst kind of tyranny and barbarism in the bleeding occupied valley besides at the line of control (LOC)", the GPKSC chief underlined adding that such cowardly acts of India could never discourage the spirit of freedom of the Jammu Kashmir people, which, he reiterated, would continue till the liberation of inch after inch of the motherland from the Indian clutches.

He said Indian troops stood demoralized as they badly failed to suppress Kashmiris voice of freedom by use of brutal force.

Sikander reiterated that Kashmiris resolved that they stood alike an invincible wall for securing their internationally recognized right to self determination since the advent of their era of rendering supreme sacrifices of their lives.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC President Kala Khan also vehemently condemned the frequent incidents of Indian unprovoked firing targeting the forward areas population along this side of the line of control in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The GPKSC President called upon peace, human rights and freedom-loving comity of nations and the international forums to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive Indian designs which could lead igniting of the nuclear conflict between the two countries which could shatter all desires of the peace-loving forces the world over for the emergence of ever-lasting global and regional peace, he warned.

