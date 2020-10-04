UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Supremo Condemns Gagging Voice Of Kashmiri Journalists In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

GPKSC Supremo condemns gagging voice of Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) , Oct 04 (APP):The cowardly acts of Indian occupational forces to suppress freedom of expression besides campaign against Kashmiri journalists in the bleeding valley of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were strongly denounced.

UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's (JPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan called upon International human rights and journalists organizations to take immediate notice of the continual vilification of the individuals representing the institutions of media in the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan State.

Khan, currently on an official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, was talking to media here on Sunday.

"Media in the IIOJK territory has paid a heavy price to stay neutral to the politics and objective to the facts", he underlined.

"Kashmir journalists in IIOJK including editors and Correspondents, associated with the blood-soaked Srinagar dateline for over last 30 years representing the institutions of media, are suffering continual vilification of individuals by the Indian occupational forces with ulterior motives to suppress the freedom of expression in the turbulent held valley, the Kashmiri rights organization's chief said.

Raja Sikander Khan observed that the media in IIOJK had been struggling to survive as an institution of public service for most of its recorded existence, despite exceptional restrictions by the Indian occupational forces to gag the freedom of expression in the Indian occupied territory, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit Jammu Srinagar Price Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

34 minutes ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

49 minutes ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.