GPKSC Supremo condemns gagging voice of Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) , Oct 04 (APP):The cowardly acts of Indian occupational forces to suppress freedom of expression besides campaign against Kashmiri journalists in the bleeding valley of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were strongly denounced.

UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's (JPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan called upon International human rights and journalists organizations to take immediate notice of the continual vilification of the individuals representing the institutions of media in the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan State.

Khan, currently on an official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, was talking to media here on Sunday.

"Media in the IIOJK territory has paid a heavy price to stay neutral to the politics and objective to the facts", he underlined.

"Kashmir journalists in IIOJK including editors and Correspondents, associated with the blood-soaked Srinagar dateline for over last 30 years representing the institutions of media, are suffering continual vilification of individuals by the Indian occupational forces with ulterior motives to suppress the freedom of expression in the turbulent held valley, the Kashmiri rights organization's chief said.

Raja Sikander Khan observed that the media in IIOJK had been struggling to survive as an institution of public service for most of its recorded existence, despite exceptional restrictions by the Indian occupational forces to gag the freedom of expression in the Indian occupied territory, he added.