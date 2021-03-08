UrduPoint.com
GPKSC UK Felicitates New Life Time Member Of House Of Lords

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

GPKSC UK felicitates new life time member of House of Lords

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) have congratulated newly appointed Lord Wajid Khan of the British House of Lords upon assuming charge of life-time member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament.

A joint statement of felicitation from Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan, President Kala Khan, Secretary General Zahid Khan and other office bearers said, "during his time as Member of European Parliament, Lord Wajid Khan ... strongly advocated, raised and highlighted Kashmir cause in western world on behalf of the voiceless and innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan said, "We will continue to support Lord Khan in his courageous fight on the Kashmir issue and look forward to working with him for the fundamental right of self determination of our brothers and sisters of illegally 'Indian' Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", the statement said.

They wished Lord Wajid Khan successes and prayed for his continuous struggle for people of Kashmir, the statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

