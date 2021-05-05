GPKSC UK urges liberals to raise voice against human rights abuses in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) : May 05 (APP):GPKSC UK has urged liberals to raise voice against human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before expressing "sympathies" with Covid-riddled brutal India.

United Kingdom-based Kashmiri rights outfit - the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan here on Wednesday lambasted the some liberal quarters whom, he stated, had all of sudden started showing their sympathy on "humanitarian grounds" with India over the ongoing huge human loss following total collapse of the health sector in that country in combating the covid-19 pandemic.

"Such "liberal" quarters have forgotten the human rights violations and the atrocities India has been committing since last seventy three years on innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the minority Muslim community throughout India", Sikander observed in a statement released to the media here.

Concluding Sikander said that those, who have emerged after seeing the present fast deteriorating situation in India and have just remembered humanity, why did they not remember 680 odd days of humanity since August 05, 2019 Indian sinister act in the occupied state where the innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are constantly suffering the Indian reign of violence and state terrorism.

APP / AHR.