UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC UK Urges Liberals To Raise Voice Against Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

GPKSC UK urges liberals to raise voice against human rights abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) : May 05 (APP):GPKSC UK has urged liberals to raise voice against human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before expressing "sympathies" with Covid-riddled brutal India.

United Kingdom-based Kashmiri rights outfit - the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan here on Wednesday lambasted the some liberal quarters whom, he stated, had all of sudden started showing their sympathy on "humanitarian grounds" with India over the ongoing huge human loss following total collapse of the health sector in that country in combating the covid-19 pandemic.

"Such "liberal" quarters have forgotten the human rights violations and the atrocities India has been committing since last seventy three years on innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the minority Muslim community throughout India", Sikander observed in a statement released to the media here.

Concluding Sikander said that those, who have emerged after seeing the present fast deteriorating situation in India and have just remembered humanity, why did they not remember 680 odd days of humanity since August 05, 2019 Indian sinister act in the occupied state where the innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are constantly suffering the Indian reign of violence and state terrorism.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Minority Jammu United Kingdom May August 2019 National University Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

3 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

32 minutes ago

Rwanda on path of economic recovery from COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

DRO, RO granted powers of FCM for by-polls in PS-7 ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for tackling COVID-19 in Balochi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.