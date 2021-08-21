Grace now 'major' Category 3 hurricane heading for Mexico: US forecasters

Veracruz, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Grace rapidly intensified into a "major" Category Three hurricane on Friday as it barreled towards Mexico for a second time, US forecasters said.

The storm clocked maximum sustained winds of 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour while approaching the coast of the eastern state of Veracruz, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).