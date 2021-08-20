UrduPoint.com

Grace To Regain Hurricane Force After Lashing Mexico's Yucatan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Grace to regain hurricane force after lashing Mexico's Yucatan

Cancún, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Hurricane Grace grounded flights and forced tourists to spend the night in shelters on Mexico's white sand Caribbean coastline as it tore through the Yucatan Peninsula before barreling farther north.

Grace made landfall before dawn Thursday as a Category One hurricane -- the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale -- near the town of Tulum, famed for its Mayan temples.

After initially losing strength, Grace's winds whipped back up to 70 miles per hour early Friday and it was expected to soon regain hurricane force and make a second landfall on Mexico's Gulf coast, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"The system is expected to regain hurricane strength this morning," the NHC said, issuing a hurricane warning for the coast of mainland Mexico from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo.

"After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico." As of 0900 GMT, it was centered about 215 miles (345 kilometers) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and heading west toward more fishing villages and resort towns at a speed of 16 mph.

As the hurricane approached Mexico, more than 6,000 tourists and residents were evacuated to storm shelters across the southeastern state of Quintana Roo, according to local authorities.

The storm passed the Riviera Maya coastline without any loss of life, said Quintana Roo governor Carlos Joaquin. He said that water and electricity were being restored across the Caribbean state.

The airport in resort hotspot Cancun had canceled over 100 flights Wednesday but resumed operations the following day even as ports remained closed, Joaquin said on Twitter.

Workers were seen clearing up fallen branches and other debris in Tulum but the town escaped major damage.

"The scare is over and luckily everything turned out OK," said Sandra Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Argentinian tourist visiting Cancun.

Rodriguez admitted she had been worried because she was not used to such storms.

"I thought the hurricane was going to drown us," she said.

- Blackouts, minor damage - Electricity was cut off to almost 150,000 people, Joaquin said, but by late Thursday the Federal Electricity Commission said supply had been restored to 63 percent of affected users in Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan.

Cancun's hotel zone was largely deserted at dawn as intense wind and rain caused some damage to structures on the beach, which was pounded by strong waves.

In the neighboring state of Yucatan, the storm toppled trees in the city of Valladolid and damaged some of the less sturdy buildings, according to images released by local authorities.

After it crosses the Yucatan, the storm is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico before hitting the state of Veracruz, where a hurricane warning was in effect.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the NHC said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue to buffet the area, with flash flooding and possible mudslides expected, the NHC said.

The storm surge will be accompanied by "large and destructive waves" near the coast, it warned.

It added that "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" could continue into the weekend.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Electricity Water Twitter Hotel Valladolid Campeche Veracruz Cancun Mexico From Airport

Recent Stories

PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

2 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleadi ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading Justice

3 minutes ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations sus ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations suspended

8 minutes ago
 Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Sta ..

Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Stations during first half of 202 ..

18 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media Outlets

25 minutes ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.