Granada Go Top In Spain After Edging Past Betis

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Granada go top in Spain after edging past Betis

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Promoted Granada moved to the top of Liga on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis while Real Sociedad climbed to third.

Alvaro Vadillo scored the only goal in the 61st minute to give Granada a sixth win of the season and the third in their last four matches.

They moved one point ahead of three clubs on 19 points, while fellow Andalusians Betis stay 18th.

One of that trio is second-placed Barcelona, who did not play this weekend after their 'El Clasico' against Real Madrid was postponed because of unrest in Catalonia.

Real Sociedad moved up to third, level with Barca, earlier on Sunday after winning 1-0 away to Celta Vigo thanks to Swedish substitute Alexander Isak scoring the only goal with eight minutes left.

Atletico Madrid are a point back in fourth after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday night.

