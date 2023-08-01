Grand Imam of Al-Azhar condemns Bajaur bomb blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The current Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb strongly condemned the bomb blast in Pakistan.

According to a message received here on Monday, Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb said that the Majlis-e-Hikama El Muslimeen strongly condemns this kind of terrorism and it is against the teachings of all religions and the divine books and the provisions of Shariah.

"There is a need for a united struggle against this scourge of terrorism at the global level," he said.

The Grand Imam also expressed sympathies to the martyrs' families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.