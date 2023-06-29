Grand Mufti of Tajikistan applauds Saudi efforts in Hajj management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Grand Mufti of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sheikh Saidmukarram Abdulqodirzoda, commended the efforts exerted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in organizing this year's Hajj.

The Grand Mufti praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, saying that the program pays great attention to its beneficiaries, starting from their arrival to the Kingdom to the details of their residence and movements during the Hajj.

He also hailed the plans to organize the movement of pilgrims to and from the holy sites, adding that the organizational efforts are great and witnessed by everyone. The great Hajj management in the holy sites and the Grand Mosque is a source of happiness for all Muslims and is a great honor for the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince, the Grand Mufti said.