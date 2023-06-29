Open Menu

Grand Mufti Of Tajikistan Applauds Saudi Efforts In Hajj Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Grand Mufti of Tajikistan applauds Saudi efforts in Hajj management

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Grand Mufti of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sheikh Saidmukarram Abdulqodirzoda, commended the efforts exerted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in organizing this year's Hajj.

The Grand Mufti praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, saying that the program pays great attention to its beneficiaries, starting from their arrival to the Kingdom to the details of their residence and movements during the Hajj.

He also hailed the plans to organize the movement of pilgrims to and from the holy sites, adding that the organizational efforts are great and witnessed by everyone. The great Hajj management in the holy sites and the Grand Mosque is a source of happiness for all Muslims and is a great honor for the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince, the Grand Mufti said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hajj Saudi Tajikistan Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Mosque Muslim Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

23 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous