Grand Slams Pledge To 'create Meaningful Improvements' After Osaka Row

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Grand Slams pledge to 'create meaningful improvements' after Osaka row

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The four Grand Slams on Tuesday pledged to "create meaningful improvements" to their tournaments in an effort to avoid a repeat of the Naomi Osaka crisis which hit the French Open.

Japan's world number two Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros after she was fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to carry out press conferences which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.

"We intend to work alongside the players, the tours, the media and the broader tennis community to create meaningful improvements," a statement by the French, US and Australian Opens and Wimbledon said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

