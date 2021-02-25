UrduPoint.com
Grant Holloway Breaks Colin Jackson's 60m Hurdles World Record

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Grant Holloway breaks Colin Jackson's 60m hurdles world record

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :America's Grant Holloway broke Colin Jackson's long-standing 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's athletics meeting in Madrid.

The 110m hurdles world champion ran 7.29sec to shave one hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.

Holloway had already run 7.32sec in the heats and blitzed the competition in customary style on the way to claiming the new record, with Britain's Andrew Pozzi finishing second in 7.51sec.

The 23-year-old had been in great form all winter, running under 7.40sec 10 times.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

